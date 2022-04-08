COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Move over Sir Waggington and Ozzy Pawsbourne, a new list of creative names for dogs and cats has been selected by Nationwide for its Wacky Pet Names contest.

The pet health insurer has chosen what they think are the most imaginative 10 dog and cat names from more than one million entries and is hosting a public vote to decide the winners, according to a release.

The names include ingenious puns, interesting twists on famous monikers and seemingly nonsensical words.

Voting is open now until April 9. The winners will be announced just in time for National Pet Day on April 11.

Below are the finalists with links to their personal profiles:

Nationwide also provided the following tips to choose a pet’s name:

Use hard consonants and vowels. These are easier for pets to hear and respond to.

Consider a nickname for any names longer than one or two syllables.

Avoid names that sound like commands. Subtle differences in sounds confuse pets.

Test it out first to make sure you’re comfortable saying the name loudly in public.