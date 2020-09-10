Vote Safe Columbus kicks off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council has officially kicked off ‘Vote Safe Columbus,’ a new effort to educate people about all parts of the voting process.

Council member Rob Dorans says it’s a bipartisan effort to inform people about deadlines, how to register to vote, all ways to vote, and more.

“We just want to make sure folks understand the options that exist for them and make informed choices about how they can exercise their franchise safely,” said Dorans.

As election day gets closer, he says one of the goals is to encourage people to make a voting plan.

“We’re trying to make sure we’ve got ways over the next 50 plus days to remind folks to not only make sure they’re registered, but also make a voting plan,” he said.

Vote Safe Columbus kicked off with a virtual town hall Wednesday evening. The League of Women Voters, NAACP, The John Glenn College of Public Affairs at OSU and the Franklin County Board of Elections (BOE) all took part. Ed Leonard, director of the Franklin County BOE, reminded people of a couple important deadlines.

October 5 is the deadline to register to vote. October 31 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot, which is more popular this election than in previous years due to the pandemic.

“We are encouraging people to apply a lot further ahead than that,” Leonard said about the October 31 deadline.

He’s also encouraging to those voting in person to take advantage of early in-person voting.

“We always want to, particularly in this environment, encourage people to vote early and really vote earlier,” said Leonard. “The earlier you can do it the better.”

Vote Safe Columbus has also partnered with some local businesses. Fliers will be put in take out orders at some restaurants. Future events are also planned.