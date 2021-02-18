Volunteers take up shovels in Westerville to dig out seniors’ paths and drives from winter snow

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A leadership program which pairs seniors who need snow removal with a shovel-ready volunteer has snowballed due to wintry weather.

“Our class decided to start the Westerville Snow Patrol where we would connect volunteers with the homes of seniors who requested aid,” said Matt Lofy, Executive Director of Leadership Westerville. “We would empower volunteers to homes [of seniors] that were within a 15-minute walk or a short drive away.”

The project arose after the cancellation of Leadership Westerville’s annual service day for seniors because of COVID-19 concerns.

Lofy says they’ve had an “overwhelming response so far, almost an avalanche of kindness” with lots of social-media shares connecting volunteers with elders who need the service.

Anyone who is able to move a shovel and wants to help their neighbor can sign up at www.westervillesnowpatrol.com.

If you need a snow patrol volunteer to help you, you must live within the Westerville school district and be over 60 years old.