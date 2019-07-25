Volunteers sort and stuff backpacks for local students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Stuff the Backpack campaign is halfway to its goal and you still have time to help. For a second year, NBC4 is collecting supplies so students are ready to learn for the 2019-2020 school year.

In 2018, we stuffed more than 50,000 backpacks for Columbus City Schools. This year, the program is expanding from one district to help 25 districts in Franklin and Licking Counties.

“If they have the supplies ready to come to learn, then they have the tools to be successful long-term,” explained Robyn Floyd, the Manager of Medicaid & Psychological Services at Columbus City Schools.

Floyd helped supervise a large group of volunteers stuffing backpacks Thursday and was amazed by the outpouring of support and generosity of the community.

“This is amazing. It’s amazingly humbling to see what the community is doing in terms of outreach and support,” she said.

Thursday, Volunteers of America dropped off 500 backpacks collected during drives at X Church and Brew Dog over the weekend. Groups from several companies volunteered to unpack and sort the donated items and then redistribute the supplies into the backpacks.

“You need the tools for success and these are the tools that will help a child succeed,” said Jennifer Nourse, a volunteer from Grange Insurance. “It’s really great to be able to give them those tools.”

Even with the proper tools at the beginning of the year, the average teacher uses almost $500 out of pocket each year to replenish classroom supplies.

Floyd explained, “Nine times out of ten, by October, November, the supplies are lost or misplaced. And the teachers supplement throughout the entire year.”

NBC4 is collecting items at numerous dropoff locations throughout Franklin and Licking counties. We’re also accepting monetary donations. $10 pays for one backpack filled with supplies and $270 could equip and entire classroom.

Find more information about the Stuff the Backpack campaign by clicking here.