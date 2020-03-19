Volunteers needed to serve people affected by pandemic

The cornoavirus is changing the way we live our lives for now. Its effects limit where we go and with whom we interact.

For non-profits that are trying to help support the community, they are running low on volunteers.

Those volunteers are needed to help during this pandemic.

Besa is an organization that helps non-profits with community service projects and provides them with volunteers.

“If I’m being honest the impact is serious it’s big,” said Besa CEO Matthew Goldstein.

Goldstein looks to pair healthy individuals who want to help our most vulnerable population during this time.

He said it is very difficult for his company.

“I think one of the challenges is that every day it changes, not just every day, every hour, right things are changing,” said Goldstein.

His company launched a new section on its website, asking for healthy volunteers to step up so they can connect you with a neighbor in need. You can sign-up for immediate volunteering opportunities around central Ohio.

“A lot of what we’re doing now is reaching out to the non-profits to understand where can we be as helpful as possible to help them to continue to get resources primarily through volunteerism if it’s an essential service,” he said while explaining the process.

Immediate needs are with programs like Meals on Wheels and stocking food pantries around our region to make sure essential needs are met.

Goldstein hopes that central Ohioans can “be the good” that lifts people during these uncertain times.

“How can we find the most hope and the most opportunities to give other people and provide other people hope, because we will get through this.”

Goldstein added they will continue to update their website to follow state and federal guidelines during this pandemic.