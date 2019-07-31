Volunteers collect backpacks to help prepare future leaders

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce pulled their members together to collect backpacks, crayons, pencils, and paper for NBC4 ‘s Stuff the Backpack.

They feel this is the best thing they can do to support the future leaders of their city.

“The impact is huge and unfortunately the need is even greater than the impact that we’re making, but it motivates me at least to keep going and to try to make it bigger and better,” said Grove City Chamber of Commerce executive director Shawn Conrad.

She said that is part of the motivation for people and business owners in Grove City.

Boxes of backpacks and school supplies delivered to help students in 25 school districts across Franklin and Licking counties because not all families can afford it.

“I mean I got kids I know how much this stuff cost,” said Dustin McCoy.

Jackson Township firefighter, Dustin McCoy, is a father.

He feels this is what community is all about, and it’s what motives him to be a part of this Stuff the Backpack campaign.

“It’s just being able to help,” said McCoy. “You know it’s just people helping people. You know people buying extra stuff when they’re at the store help other people out. You know people who can’t do it for themselves. It feels good.

It also feels good to take the load off teachers as well.

Many teachers buy supplies to help students who are don’t have them during the school year.

It’s those reminders what pushes these community members continue to do all they can to stuff the backpack.

“Surely going to take these pictures back and videos that I’ve taken to the employees and say this is what we’ve done, this is what we’ve accomplished, this is who we’ve helped,” said Christy Addington of Mammoth Labels and Packaging.

On Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 in the afternoon you can stop by NBC4 at 3165 Olentangy River Road to drop off donation or you can go to the Kroger on 21st Street in Newark from 8 a.m. to noon.