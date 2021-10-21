COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–St. Stephens Community House needs people to volunteer their time to feed the masses. It takes nearly 1,000 people to pull off the annual holiday effort to feed local families.

“Last year we served roughly 3,000 households,” said Natalie Atkins with St. Stephens Community House. “We served more people than we have in the history of the program.”

Last year the volunteer effort was ramped down to 500 people to make sure people stayed safe during the pandemic.

“Anyone that has a giving heart can sign up as a volunteer,” said Adkins.

To help feed families, the group asks that you are at least 15 years of age and have a giving heart.

Click here to find all the volunteering opportunities at St. Stephens Community House.

