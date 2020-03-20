Virtual visits become the new norm at one Columbus retirement community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents and loved ones of residents at the Ohio Living Westminster Thurber Campus are getting used to the changes in place because of COVID-19 concerns. As the state deals with the outbreak, visitors are not allowed at the senior care and living center.

“It’s been really hard because prior to this I saw my mom anywhere from four to seven days a week,” said Ellen Denisky, who’s mom Shirley lives at the Westminster Thurber Campus.



Medical officials say the novel coronavirus is more dangerous for older people and those with preexisting health conditions, which is why visitors are not allowed. Instead, the Ohio Living Westminster Campus is having virtual visits.

“She thinks she’s being tech savvy, somebody else is doing it for her,” Denisky said about her mom. “But she’s still involved with it and I think she feels kind of cool.”

The campus got iPads last week and just started using them for virtual visits this week. Staff members help residents use them to FaceTime or Skype with loved ones.

“It definitely makes a big difference in my mother’s care,” Denisky said. “Somehow seeing each other is just more of a connection and she relates to it a lot more.”

It’s certainly not the same as seeing one another in person but Denisky says it’ll help both of them get through this together.

“It just means a lot to me. I’m very grateful to Westminster Thurber for providing this service in such a difficult time” she said. “It makes a big difference.”

Ohio Living has also started #OhioLovesElders. The hope is people find creative ways to share love with older folks who cannot have visitors. Ohio Living is also enhancing its existing employee support fund during the COVID-19 outbreak. People can write in their designation on the donation form at ohioliving.org.