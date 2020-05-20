Virtual graduation: The right sendoff

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–On Wednesday evening, 19 students will graduate from West Central School.

The school, which is operated by the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities, provides programming for students between the ages of 14 and 22.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, school leaders were forced to cancel the traditional commencement and plan a virtual graduation.

“Our students, in the situations that they are in with developmental disabilities, they have so many limitations in life,” said Dr. Maryalice Turner, the school’s principal. “We do not want them limited here by COVID. We want to make sure that we are celebrating what they’ve done, that we are pushing them on into the future with the right sendoff.”

For the virtual graduation, Turner and her team partnered with Fairfield Photography to put together a 27-minute video which will include speeches and the presentation of diplomas.

Taylor Schoonover, of Hilliard, is one of the graduates.

“We are all very proud of her and very excited,” said Becky Swartz, her mother.

Swartz told NBC4 she was worried that there would be no graduation ceremony. She is grateful school leaders not only planned an alternative, but also placed signs in the family’s yard to celebrate Schoonover’s achievements.

“They didn’t have to do this,” she said. “They didn’t have to do any of it and it was nice to be seen with the yard signs. None of this was expected and we are truly grateful.”

The graduation will be available online for 24 hours, beginning at 7 p.m. It can be seen by clicking here.