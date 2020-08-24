Virtual convocation rallying CCS educators ahead of challenging school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state’s largest school district is hoping to boost morale and prepare its educators ahead of an historic school year.

on Monday, Columbus City Schools hosted a virtual convocation for teachers and staff. Originally, students were scheduled to start classes on August 20, but guidance from the Columbus Public Health commissioner moved the date back to September 8. The extra time allowed the district to build in several weeks of professional development workshops.

“Rise up like never before to tackle an educational challenge we’ve never seen before,” urged superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon during the convocation.

“Rise Up” is the theme championed by district leaders this year. T-shirts are emblazoned with the mantra and the convocation closed with a rendition of the Andra Day song performed by CCS staff.

The superintendent joined presidents of the school board and Columbus Education Association, as well as students, parents and alumni including NBC4 anchor Kerry Charles, in welcoming educators to the new school year and encouraging them to persevere.

“We, the students of Columbus City Schools, are looking to each of you for your leadership and guidance,” said high school student Bianca Moore.

Teachers will be attending virtual professional development sessions in the weeks leading up to students’ return to classes. The workshops are meant to prepare educators for several terms of E-learning and other challenges.

“What you teach them now will guide them through the years,” said Kerry Charles.

All in-person learning, sports and activities are temporarily suspended in the district, but Dr. Dixon reiterated academic expectations will remain unchanged.

“We will rise together to meet this moment in time,” she said. “It requires our best people with the best resources developing innovative solutions.”

Remote classes will start for CCS students on September 8. Find details about the district’s reopening plan here.