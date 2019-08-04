Vigils planned across Ohio after mass shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WCMH) – Vigils are being planned across Ohio to honor and remember the victims of the mass shooting in the Oregon District Sunday morning.

Gun Violence Survivor Network and Moms Demand Action are hosting a vigil at 8 p.m. in front of the Ohio Statehouse. Organizers are asking people to place flowers or a teddy bear on the steps of the Statehouse.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton is holding an informal prayer gathering on its lawn at 1 pm. The Levitt Pavilion also announced that its Movie Night is postponed to Aug. 25. Information on a formal candlelight vigil at the Levitt Pavilion will be announced at a later time.

Out of respect for those affected and reeling from the tragic events in our city last night, the movie night is being… Posted by Levitt Pavilion Dayton on Sunday, August 4, 2019

A community vigil will also be taking place in Dayton at 8 pm. The vigil will take place along 5th Street in the Oregon District of Dayton.

Indivisible Springfield, Ohio is hosting a vigil in response to the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso over the weekend.

“Too many deaths have taken place and we are coming together to lift up these families and communities in prayers, words and action,” the group’s Facebook event page said. “With the recent acts of gun violence in El Paso and in Dayton we say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

That vigil will take place on Fountain Ave. across from the Courtyard By Marriott at the fountain at 7:30 pm on Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.