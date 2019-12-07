Vigil to be held for 16-year-old shot, killed during Columbus police sting in 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Freedom Coalition and family members will gather for a vigil commemorating the one year anniversary of the killing of the 16-year-old Julius Tate Jr. by Columbus police during an undercover sting operation.

The candlelight vigil will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday on the corner of Mount Vernon and Champion Ave. near where Tate was killed.

Tate was shot and killed by Columbus police in December 2018 during an undercover sting operation related to a series of armed robberies. Police say Tate pulled a gun on an undercover police officer during a sting operation into a rash of armed robberies.

According to Columbus police, SWAT officers set up a meeting with Tate on social media after receiving complaints of robberies in the area.

Soon after the meeting began, an officer was robbed at gunpoint and a cover officer opened fire, police said.

Police identified that officer as Officer Eric Richards, a 28-year veteran assigned to SWAT.

“We received reports of many robberies that have taken place. The officers are out here, the suspect approached he officer, producer a weapon, robbed the officer. At that time the cover officer fired at the suspect,” said Columbus police spokesperson Sgt. Chantay Boxill.

Julius was his mother’s oldest son.

He was an older brother who loved to play with his siblings and help them with their school work.

Columbus attorney Byron L. Potts has said they have a sworn affidavit from an eyewitness who provides an account of the shooting which is vastly different than the police version of events.

The Columbus Freedom Coalition formed to facilitate support for Tate’s family, and all families harmed by state violence, as well as raise awareness of the history of racial violence by the Columbus Division of Police, according to a press release.

The group hosted a public convening on Nov. 22 to bring the community together and organize continuous support for the Tate family.

“We are hoping that by lifting up the life of Julius Tate, people will be moved to action. We will not forget what CPD did, and we are gathering to show that we will never forget Julius,” said Mia Santiago of the Columbus Freedom Coalition

Last October, a grand jury deemed Julius’ shooting by Columbus police officer Eric Richards justified, according to a press release from the Columbus Freedom Coalition.

Tate’s family was given only one day notice to provide any evidence or witnesses and were not allowed in the courtroom, according to the press release.

Click here to donate to the Tate family.