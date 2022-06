COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of people attended a vigil tonight to mourn a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed at the Ohio Statehouse one week ago.

Broderick Harper was found with a gunshot wound last Sunday at the northwest corner of the building. Officers tried life-saving measures, but Harper died at the scene.

Those at Sunday’s vigil lit candles to honor Harper’s life and called for an end to gun violence.

Harper was a student at Licking Heights High School.