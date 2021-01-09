Vigil held for girls killed in double murder-suicide on New Year’s Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A vigil was held Saturday night for two young sisters killed in a double murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.

Family and friends held a celebration of live at the Scioto Mile for 6-year-old Alyse and 9-year-old Ava Williams.

The girls’ mother said her daughters had a special relationship, adding that they loved fashion and drawing and had a positive outlook on the world.

In the late evening hours of Jan. 1, the girls were found inside a home on the 800 block of Danwood Drive suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Doctor’s West Hospital, where they were pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Jan. 2.

Police also said they found a man, the girls’ father, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.