View the ‘Backyard Getaways’ at Ohio Expo Center Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Spring Dispatch Home and Garden Show “Backyard Getaways” opens to the public Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center. The show will be the first major event for people to attend in person at the Expo Center since the start of the pandemic.

Organizers say health and safety is a top priority.

“Our model is all of the retail stores that most of us visit regularly, whether its home improvement or grocery stores, so we have followed their safety guidelines,” said Stephen Zonars, General Manager of the Spring Dispatch Home & Garden Show.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance with a specific entry time slot.

“Wearing masks, sanitization, social distancing. So, people will feel safe when they walk in and will be safe when they’re walking around,” said Zonars.

Organizers and vendors are excited to welcome guests with the sights and smells of spring weeks before Mother Nature.

“When people walk in the building, they will smell the fragrance of all these blooms, flowering shrubs,” said Zonars.

Guests will see several backyard garden designs inspired by a year of quarantine.

“Because nobody got away, everybody was sitting at home and the new travel destination has been our own backyards,” said Zonars.

The show will also not have stage presentation, workshops, or celebrity demonstrations this year. Vendors hope to inspire guests to safely plan their next trip to their own backyard.

“Very clever and interesting interpretations of how you might celebrate your backyard differently because of the pandemic.”

The show opens to the public March 6 and runs through March 14.

For more information, click here.