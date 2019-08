ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource) –Police arrested a woman for attacking an Uber driver in Atlanta Sunday night.

The Uber driver, who wants to remain anonymous, told police he was dropping a customer off when the woman approached him.

He says she jumped on the hood of his car, got inside and ransacked it, then when he pulled her out, she bit him.

As for the woman, she has been arrested and is currently in custody. She faces battery and criminal trespassing charges.