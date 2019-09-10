VIDEO: Seattle experiences more than 200 lightning strikes in just one hour during wild storm

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN Newsource) –A wild show lit up the sky for residents in Washington State this weekend.

The National Weather Service says more than a thousand lightning strikes were recorded in Washington Saturday night.

Seattle experienced its own show with more than 200 lightning strikes in just one hour.

Of course, the spectacle also left many residents in the dark, the city reported a large number of outages.

The wild storm system also affected sports fans, triggering a delay in the University of Washington football game against University of California Berkeley.

