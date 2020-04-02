Video journal from Chicago: I am high-risk

As the coronavirus has taken hold, The Associated Press asked young people across the globe to use mobile phones to film video journals about their experiences.

This is one of several installments and features Carly Roitz, a 23-year-old in Chicago who is high-risk because she has lupus and, even before coronavirus was a threat, got sick often.

She was hospitalized as recently as November with a colon issue.

Having recently graduated from Tulane University with a degree in public health, she and her fianc are grateful that they are able to work from their Chicago apartment.

They are planning to marry in the fall and are wondering how the virus might impact those plans.

She says she reads social media every night and worries that people aren’t being careful enough.

“Wash your hands. Practice social distancing,” she gently encourages – not just for her own safety but for everyone.

The contributions from the young people who contributed showed their shared anxiety about the state of the world, worry about family and their studies, and a longing for friends – and a reliance on social media to help get them through.

Sometimes, their experiences differed, based on location, health status or access to resources.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.