KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A tornado touched down outside of Kenton, Hardin County, Saturday as a cell of strong storms moved through the northern and central parts of Ohio.

A tornado watch for the northern portion of the state will remain until 9 p.m.

Viewer April R. caught these photos of the damage the storm left behind at an apartment complex in Kenton.

Storm damage from a possible tornado in Kenton, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY APRIL R.)

April also shared the below video of storm clouds associated with the Kenton storm.

Just to the east of Kenton, viewer N. Marquis shared this video of an apparent funnel cloud in the area of LaRue, Marion County. It is unclear if this cloud touched the ground.

Back near Kenton, viewer Darryl W. shared this video of the storm clouds in the area Saturday.

Reports of the Kenton tornado from law enforcement officials and other reports first came in shortly before 1 p.m. Those storms then continued moving east into Marion County.

The National Weather Service is set to be in Kenton to conduct a storm damage survey Saturday afternoon, looking to confirm if a tornado touched down.