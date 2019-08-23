VIDEO: Bear cub swipes box of dog food from porch

THORNHURST TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN Newsource) — A Pennsylvania family looked out the window to find a bear scattering dog food across the front porch.

The bear may have been casing the home since the delivery driver dropped off the boxes from Chewy’s earlier that day.

“Essentially me and my girlfriend got out of the car and she looks over and she’s like oh there is a bear. So I look over and it is probably a 2 to 3 year old cub standing right there just looking at us and we were like, ‘ah that’s crazy.’ So we go in and I tell my parents and they say, ‘oh it was on the porch before,” said homeowner Aidan Newman.

Officials from Chewy saw the video and decided to hook the family up with a free box to replace the one the bear got into.