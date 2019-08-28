VIDEO: 20,000 take part in La Tomatina festival in Spain

SPAIN (AP News) –More than 20,000 people pelted each other with 145 tons of tomatoes Wednesday (28 AUG 2019) at this year’s La Tomatina festival in Spain.

The town of Buñol in Valencia province was drenched in a red, mushy mess after the hour-long food fight.

The festival is a major tourist attraction and attracts participants from all over the globe.

“I just love the sense of community here, it was just a laugh a minute,” English tourist Abby Tacktee said.

The event, which costs 12 euros (about $13) for a basic ticket, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.