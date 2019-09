MOUNT GILEAD (WCMH) — The Morrow County Victory Shaft Centennial Celebration will be held in Mt. Gilead on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Veteran’s tribute begins at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Gilead.

The parade begins at the Morrow County fairgrounds in Mt. Gilead at 1 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., the re-enactment of the 1919 Victory Shaft dedication will be held at the Victory Shaft in Mt. Gilead.