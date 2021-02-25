Victorian Village residents blame gas company for removal of ‘historic’ trees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several trees in Columbus’ Victorian Village have had to be cut down, and homeowners are blaming a local gas company for it.

“The trees are part of those neighborhood too, they’re historic as well, and to cut down a tree of that size or nature is going to take decades for it to be regrown,” said Victoria Lynch, a local resident.

Lynch has lived in the Victorian Village for several months now, and is upset that these historic trees are being cut down.

She says it all started a few weeks ago, when Columbia Gas of Ohio began installing new gas lines in her neighborhood.

“And then we got notification from the parks department that they were taking down the trees, because they were damaged during the Columbia Gas lines update,” said Lynch.

NBC4 reached out to Columbia Gas for comment on the matter and were provided a statement saying, “As we continue to enhance our system safety and reliability, work was recently completed in Victorian Village. While five trees were impacted, every possible solution was evaluated with the absolute last option being tree removal. Moving forward, we will continue to work with the City on practices that respect trees and greenspaces.”

And homeowners like Lynch, say they hope to see more of that being done, in the future.

“I would just like Columbia Gas to be a little bit more responsible and take their time and be more methodical when they’re doing these types of upgrades in historic neighborhoods,” said Lynch. “To make sure that they’re taking care of and preserving not only the homes and the sidewalks and the streets in the neighborhood, but the trees as well.”

The city of Columbus also says, Columbia Gas is paying to restore the trees lost in the gas line installation, and invest in future greenspace initiatives.