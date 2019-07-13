Victims injured in multi-vehicle crash that shut down Columbus intersection ID’d

Columbus police have identified the victims who were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday that shut down an intersection at Dierker and Bethel roads.

Nikhi Sadannd, of Dublin, was eastbound on Bethel Road attempting to make a left turn onto Dierker Road at 5:24 p.m. on Friday when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Ellen Hawkins, of Worthington, who was westbound on Bethel Road.

Demetrius Robinson, of Columbus, who was also westbound on Bethel Road, also struck Sadannd’s vehicle.

Debris from the crash also struck a vehicle driven by Lamin Touray of Blacklick.

Sadannd was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Soujanya Banda and Ashoka Adhikar, both of Columbus, who were passengers in Sadannd vehicle, were transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Hawkins was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Touray was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Robinson was treated at scene for minor injuries.