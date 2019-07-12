Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person suffered life threatening injuries after a shooting along East Livingston Avenue Thursday evening.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:42pm, Thursday, officers were called to the 5400 block of E. Livingston Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on sceney they found Tyler T. Jones, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital is critical condition. Police say his injuries were so severe that he was unable to provide a statement.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.