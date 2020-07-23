Victim of Marion backyard burial identified

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion County Central Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday from a man, identified as John Welch, who said he had killed a man and buried his body in Marion.

Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the 400 block of Saint Gallen Avenue and began an investigation. Police determined a homicide most likely occurred after the body was located on the St. Gallen property.

As a result of this call, Welch, 32, was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at the Marion Multi-County Jail on bond violation charges.

The body recovered at the scene was transported to the Toledo Coroners Office where an autopsy was performed Thursday.

As a result of this autopsy, it was confirmed that the victim was Jasper A. Braddy, 33, of Marion. It was also confirmed that the victim had been shot prior to being buried in the back yard. Welch has been further charged with Tampering with Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse in relation to this investigation. The investigation is continuing and further charges on Welch are expected.

The case is still active and information gathered is being shared with Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan for further review.