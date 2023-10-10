See previous coverage in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified the person killed in a shooting at a Greyhound bus station on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Rhys Jones, 42.

The shooting occurred at the bus station, 845 N. Wilson Road, about 11:15 p.m. Jones was pronounced dead there at 11:21 p.m.

Security detained a suspect, Jibril Kim, 26, until he was taken into custody by police. He has since been charged with murder. It is not known yet if Kim was waiting for the victim inside the terminal or if there was an altercation on a bus leading up to the shooting.

The site has seen more police calls since the bus station relocated from Downtown, with officials seeking to get the station declared a public nuisance after it said property owners — Barons Bus Incorporated — failed to bring the property into code compliance.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact them at 614-645-4545.