COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after police reported a shooting in southeast Columbus Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Lockbourne Road.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical life-threatening condition, police said, but was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.