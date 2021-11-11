COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Veterans Day 2021 NBC4 is taking time to honor the men and women who have served our country by sharing their stories in a special presentation, “Veterans Voices.”



Far too often, these stories of service go untold, but they need to be heard and shared.

“Veterans Voices” at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11, 2021

Our special, “Veterans Voices,” will share stories of local veterans who’ve made an impact through their service, as well as community efforts to support them when their service has ended.

Hear from a U.S. Air Force veteran who broke stereotypes and barriers through hard work and unwavering patriotism. He talks about how his 20 years of service and rise in the ranks is something he couldn’t have imagined as a child coming of age in the segregated south.

Then, an artist describes her efforts to create a powerful showcase of the invisible scars of war. How she hopes her portraits help eliminate stigmas and show our brave veterans they are not alone.

Plus, visit a local food pantry that works to make sure the men and women who served their country do not go hungry. Learn what The MASH Pantry and Resource Center provides for our military heroes and how you can help keep its mission going.

Finally, it’s a trip that helps central Ohio veterans honor, share and celebrate their service. We travel with Honor Flight Columbus, as local veterans visit Washington D.C.’s national war memorials.

Watch “Veterans’ Voices,” hosted by Colleen Marshall and Kerry Charles, tonight on NBC4 at 7:30 p.m.

Watch the 2020 “Veterans Voices” special