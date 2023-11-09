COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ahead of Veterans Day 2023, NBC4 is taking time to honor the people who have served our country by sharing their stories in a special presentation, “Veterans Voices.”

Hosted by NBC4 anchors, Colleen Marshall and Kerry Charles, the program will share stories of men and women who willingly served and sacrificed for our common good. Viewers will hear from veterans who have faced unique challenges and achieved remarkable accomplishments.

For some, their service was matched by silence, having to pretend to be someone they are not. For others, service was followed by a struggle.

The show will include a profile of Angelina Vega, a trailblazer who broke down barriers while protecting our homeland and continuing to do so in central Ohio today.

Viewers will hear from Bernard Pontones, a Vietnam veteran who has turned his experiences into a healing mission for other veterans, and meet retired Major General Deborah Ashenhurst, who reminds us that titles do not define who we are.

And learn about a local veteran from “The Greatest Generation.” It is estimated that of the 16 million Americans who fought in World War Two, only about 122,000 are still alive. Known as “The Greatest Generation,” most of them are approaching 100 years old, including Dublin’s Mondo Lombardi.

Watch NBC4’s “Veteran’s Voices” special on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.