COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Veterans Day 2022, NBC4 is taking time to honor the people who have served our country by sharing their stories in a special presentation, “Veterans Voices.”

“Veterans Voices” reveals the accounts of the men and women who willingly served — and sacrificed — for our common good. For some, their service was matched by silence and having to pretend to be someone they are not. For others, service was followed by struggle.

Learn how a once-homeless veteran who moved to Columbus, found help and a home.

Plus, meet a Navy veteran who wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father, but knew that was never going to be possible. How Stonewall Columbus’ latest Donald R. Hallman LGBTQ+ Veterans Recognition recipient survived and made a difference.

And, hear the story of a decorated Air Force veteran who lived a life of selfless sacrifice. How she chased a dream for years, and when it was time to claim it — gave it to someone else.

Watch “Veterans’ Voices,” hosted by Colleen Marshall and Kerry Charles, Friday on NBC4 at 7:30 p.m.