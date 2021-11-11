COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Studies show that roughly 22 veterans commit suicide across the country on a daily basis.

This alarming number inspired one artist to raise awareness for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. It’s a series of portraits currently on display here in Columbus called “Depicting the Invisible.”

“I spent two years traveling around the country, meeting with veterans, learning their stories, and photographing their portraits,” said Susan Barron.

Two emotional, yet powerful years for Barron as she embarked on sharing the stories of veterans suffering from PTSD.

“Their experience of what it’s like to have PTSD is graffitied and layered over their portraits,” she said.

The portraits on display at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum capture the piercing, vulnerable gaze of real veterans.

“I think that’s really important because I don’t want you to be able to look away, I want people to bear witness to these stories,” Barron said.

She utilized black and white photography to weave the veterans’ words between their images to create each unique portrait.

As president and CEO of the museum, Lt. General Michael Ferriter said the exhibit brings the conversation about PTSD out of the shadows of shame and into the light of acceptance.

“Someone will come in and say, oh, you too? You people in this exhibit also? I have the same feelings the same thoughts, the same fears,” said Ferriter.

Thoughts and fears General Ferriter said plagued military members even more throughout the 20 war on terror.

“These are wounds as a result of the hardships of deployments or the hardships of training.”

Wounds can manifest in veterans and active-duty service members at various times.

“I think all military members really believe, you know, I’ll never leave a fallen comrade to fall into the hands to the enemy.”

He believes that bond transcends the combat zone. Once home from deployment, General Ferriter suggested service members establish a text or phone call chain to check in with their fellow comrades, veterans or loved ones.

“So that those who were Army strong when they came in can walk back across that bridge and be good again.”

Susan hopes her work will help inspire others to lend a helping hand to veterans struggling with the invisible wounds of war.

“We have to break down the stigma around talking about suicide, about talking about issues with mental health because it stops people from coming forward and getting the help that they deserve,” said Barron.