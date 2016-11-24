Vehicles returning to relatives of 8 slain Rhoden family members

In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, a private property sign guards the boarded up garage on property on Union Hill Road near the trailer where the bodies of Dana Rhoden and her children, Chris Rhoden Jr., and Hanna Rhoden, were found on April 22, three of eight family members found shot to death that […]

COLUMBUS (AP) – Ohio’s attorney general says dozens of cars, trucks and farming equipment have been investigated and will be returned to the relatives of eight family members who were slain earlier this year.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2ggTPYr ) Attorney General Mike DeWine said Tuesday the vehicles will be returned through Pike County Probate Court procedures. Three trailers and a camper where the slayings took place will remain stored.

The vehicles were towed in May after seven members of the Rhoden family and a fiancee were fatally shot on April 22. Many were killed in their sleep.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has spent more than $130,000 to break down, move and store evidence in the case that remains unsolved.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction.