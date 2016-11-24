Vehicles returning to relatives of 8 slain Rhoden family members

In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, a private property sign guards the boarded up garage on property on Union Hill Road near the trailer where the bodies of Dana Rhoden and her children, Chris Rhoden Jr., and Hanna Rhoden, were found on April 22, three of eight family members found shot to death that […]

Bookmark our Rhoden family shootings: Murder trials for Wagner family members page for live coverage from all Wagner family court appearances. George Wagner IV is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing and scheduling conference on January 21, 2020. George Wagner III is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on February 11, 2020.

COLUMBUS (AP) – Ohio’s attorney general says dozens of cars, trucks and farming equipment have been investigated and will be returned to the relatives of eight family members who were slain earlier this year.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2ggTPYr ) Attorney General Mike DeWine said Tuesday the vehicles will be returned through Pike County Probate Court procedures. Three trailers and a camper where the slayings took place will remain stored.

The vehicles were towed in May after seven members of the Rhoden family and a fiancee were fatally shot on April 22. Many were killed in their sleep.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has spent more than $130,000 to break down, move and store evidence in the case that remains unsolved.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction.

