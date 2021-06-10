Vax-a-Million winner motivates people to get the vaccine

RICHWOOD, Ohio (WCMH) — One day after a Union County man was named central Ohio’s first Vax-A-Million winner, many across the area are hoping his win will inspire more people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I certainly do hope it will, and I suspect that some people really will be motivated and inspired to get the vaccine,” said Carolyn Van Dyne, of Union County.

Mark Cline, of Richwood, won the state’s third $1-million dollar prize, on Wednesday. There will be two more Vax-A-Million drawings on June 16 and June 23.

“It was really exciting to see that,” said Jennifer Thrush, a spokesperson for the Union County Health Department.

According to the state of Ohio, 49.18% of Union County’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Franklin County and Delaware County are the only two in central Ohio with a higher percentage of people who have started the vaccination process.

The health department’s goal is unchanged, even with a local Vax-A-Million winner, says Thrush.

“From the beginning, our goal was really to try to encourage vaccination amongst our residents — get as many vaccinated individuals in our community as we can to protect the individuals, families and also our community,” she said.



The Union County Health Department will hold vaccination clinics every Tuesday and Thursday through June, from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. The health department is located at 940 London Avenue, in Marysville. For more information on the clinics, click here.