Vaping devices accepted on Drug Take-Back Day today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be held on Saturday and for the first time ever, the Drug Enforcement Administration is accepting unwanted vaping devices and cartridges.

The DEA made the change in the wake of increased vaping-related injuries and deaths nationwide.

It’s also because of the increase of young people using vaping devices.

Law enforcement agencies on Saturday will staff thousands of collection sites in Columbus and nationwide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the take-back event.

The DEA said it has collected more than 11 million pounds of expired and unwanted prescription drugs since the program started in 2010.

Here’s a list of participating locations:

  • BEXLEY
    Bexley Police Department front lobby area
    559 North Cassingham Road, Bexley 
  • CANAL WINCHESTER
    Diley Ridge Medical Center
    7911 Diley Road, Canal Winchester
  • COLUMBUS
    Columbus Public Health
    240 Parsons Avenue
    Accepting dry pills, patches, pet medication, vitamins, and needles/sharps (in puncture resistant container)
  • FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
    Franklin Township Police/ Fire Station 193
    2193 Frank Road
  • DUBLIN
    Dublin Police Department
    6565 Commerce Parkway
  • GROVEPORT
    Groveport Police Department
    5690 Clyde Moore Drive
  • HILLIARD
    Hilliard Division of Police
    5171 Northwest Pkwy
  • MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
    Mifflin Township Police Department
    Parking Lot behind Station 132
    2455 Agler Road 
  • NEW ALBANY
    New Albany Police Department / Plain Township Fire Department
    9500 Johnstown Road
  • PERRY TOWNSHIP
    Perry Township Police Dept. Building #1 (Admin Building)
    7125 Sawmill Rd, Dublin Ohio 43026
  • REYNOLDSBURG
    Reynoldsburg Division of Police
    7240 East Main Street
  • SHARON TOWNSHIP
    Sharon Township Police Department
    95 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, Ohio
  • UPPER ARLINGTON
    Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center
    3600 Tremont Road
  • WESTERVILLE
    Westerville Division of Police
    Walgreens, 748 N. State St.
  • WORTHINGTON
    Worthington Division of Police
    6555 Worthington Galena Road

Click here for more information about National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

