Vaping devices accepted on Drug Take-Back Day today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be held on Saturday and for the first time ever, the Drug Enforcement Administration is accepting unwanted vaping devices and cartridges.

The DEA made the change in the wake of increased vaping-related injuries and deaths nationwide.

It’s also because of the increase of young people using vaping devices.

Law enforcement agencies on Saturday will staff thousands of collection sites in Columbus and nationwide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the take-back event.

The DEA said it has collected more than 11 million pounds of expired and unwanted prescription drugs since the program started in 2010.

Here’s a list of participating locations:

BEXLEY

Bexley Police Department front lobby area

559 North Cassingham Road, Bexley

Bexley Police Department front lobby area 559 North Cassingham Road, Bexley CANAL WINCHESTER

Diley Ridge Medical Center

7911 Diley Road, Canal Winchester

Diley Ridge Medical Center 7911 Diley Road, Canal Winchester COLUMBUS

Columbus Public Health

240 Parsons Avenue

Accepting dry pills, patches, pet medication, vitamins, and needles/sharps (in puncture resistant container)

Columbus Public Health 240 Parsons Avenue Accepting dry pills, patches, pet medication, vitamins, and needles/sharps (in puncture resistant container) FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

Franklin Township Police/ Fire Station 193

2193 Frank Road

Franklin Township Police/ Fire Station 193 2193 Frank Road DUBLIN

Dublin Police Department

6565 Commerce Parkway

Dublin Police Department 6565 Commerce Parkway GROVEPORT

Groveport Police Department

5690 Clyde Moore Drive

Groveport Police Department 5690 Clyde Moore Drive HILLIARD

Hilliard Division of Police

5171 Northwest Pkwy

Hilliard Division of Police 5171 Northwest Pkwy MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP

Mifflin Township Police Department

Parking Lot behind Station 132

2455 Agler Road

Mifflin Township Police Department Parking Lot behind Station 132 2455 Agler Road NEW ALBANY

New Albany Police Department / Plain Township Fire Department

9500 Johnstown Road

New Albany Police Department / Plain Township Fire Department 9500 Johnstown Road PERRY TOWNSHIP

Perry Township Police Dept. Building #1 (Admin Building)

7125 Sawmill Rd, Dublin Ohio 43026

Perry Township Police Dept. Building #1 (Admin Building) 7125 Sawmill Rd, Dublin Ohio 43026 REYNOLDSBURG

Reynoldsburg Division of Police

7240 East Main Street

Reynoldsburg Division of Police 7240 East Main Street SHARON TOWNSHIP

Sharon Township Police Department

95 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, Ohio

Sharon Township Police Department 95 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, Ohio UPPER ARLINGTON

Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Road

Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center 3600 Tremont Road WESTERVILLE

Westerville Division of Police

Walgreens, 748 N. State St.

Westerville Division of Police Walgreens, 748 N. State St. WORTHINGTON

Worthington Division of Police

6555 Worthington Galena Road

Click here for more information about National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.