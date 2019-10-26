Vaping devices accepted on Drug Take-Back Day today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be held on Saturday and for the first time ever, the Drug Enforcement Administration is accepting unwanted vaping devices and cartridges.
The DEA made the change in the wake of increased vaping-related injuries and deaths nationwide.
It’s also because of the increase of young people using vaping devices.
Law enforcement agencies on Saturday will staff thousands of collection sites in Columbus and nationwide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the take-back event.
The DEA said it has collected more than 11 million pounds of expired and unwanted prescription drugs since the program started in 2010.
Here’s a list of participating locations:
- BEXLEY
Bexley Police Department front lobby area
559 North Cassingham Road, Bexley
- CANAL WINCHESTER
Diley Ridge Medical Center
7911 Diley Road, Canal Winchester
- COLUMBUS
Columbus Public Health
240 Parsons Avenue
Accepting dry pills, patches, pet medication, vitamins, and needles/sharps (in puncture resistant container)
- FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
Franklin Township Police/ Fire Station 193
2193 Frank Road
- DUBLIN
Dublin Police Department
6565 Commerce Parkway
- GROVEPORT
Groveport Police Department
5690 Clyde Moore Drive
- HILLIARD
Hilliard Division of Police
5171 Northwest Pkwy
- MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
Mifflin Township Police Department
Parking Lot behind Station 132
2455 Agler Road
- NEW ALBANY
New Albany Police Department / Plain Township Fire Department
9500 Johnstown Road
- PERRY TOWNSHIP
Perry Township Police Dept. Building #1 (Admin Building)
7125 Sawmill Rd, Dublin Ohio 43026
- REYNOLDSBURG
Reynoldsburg Division of Police
7240 East Main Street
- SHARON TOWNSHIP
Sharon Township Police Department
95 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, Ohio
- UPPER ARLINGTON
Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Road
- WESTERVILLE
Westerville Division of Police
Walgreens, 748 N. State St.
- WORTHINGTON
Worthington Division of Police
6555 Worthington Galena Road
