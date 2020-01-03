Vandals destroy cemetery from 1800s

MCARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH)–Terrible. Disrespectful. Sickening. These are the words being used to describe what a family found while on a nature outing.

Photo by Amy Beaver

The family tried to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather and went hiking through and near Zaleski State Forest. From walking the paths of woods and wetlands nature offered to find a cemetery that appeared to be what vandals delivered.

“The scene that unfolded before us made us sick to our stomachs,” wrote Amy Beaver on her Facebook page. “What we thought to be trash was in fact smashed and broken pieces of over 200 years of family history.”

Beaver and her family went to visit a graveyard from the 1800s that is near Moonville Tunnel. At first, the family thought the debris they saw was trash.

“Smashed and broken pieces of over 200 years of family history,” she wrote. “Almost every single tombstone was broken.”

Since there was limited cell phone service in the area, they phoned the police from a neighboring home.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office Captain Lydel Cain confirmed with NBC4 that the cemetery was vandalized.

Photo by Amy Beaver

“It’s under investigation. We have a little bit of information, and we would like more. We are trying to pin down a certain area of time,” said Cain. “Until we get more information there is no police report.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vinton County Sheriff’s office at 740-596-4222 or you can drop them an email by clicking this link.