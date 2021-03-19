Vaccine eligibility expands, 100,000th shot given at the Schottenstein

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of Ohioans eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine grew even larger Friday.

Ohioans 40 and older or with certain medical conditions like cancer or obesity are now eligible to be vaccinated.

“I just feel like we’ve been inside so long, being able to get a shot and slowly work our way back to normal, whatever the new normal is, is exciting,” said Brandi Slaughter of Columbus after receiving her first dose Friday. “It can be life or death. I am younger and because I have diabetes and other things, I’m really high risk as with other people who are like me and in my community.

But for one Columbus man at the mass vaccination site at the Schottenstein Center, getting vaccinated came with a lot of fanfare.

As 71-year-old Bruce Cannon arrived for his appointment, doctors and nurses with Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center cheered, rang cowbells and threw confetti.

Cannon was about to receive their 100,000th vaccine dose.

“I knew…but I didn’t know it would be to this extent. I just said ‘ok, great. I’ll be there.’ ” Cannon said after receiving the shot. “I can’t express enough how much I’m looking forward to everybody being covered and getting this vaccine so the next 100-thousand…I’m looking forward to that.”

Staff at the vaccination site say it’s one of the few moments of this pandemic that can be celebrated.

“It’s just a symbol of hope,” said Elizabeth Seely – Chief Administrative Officer, hospital division at OSUWMC. “Hope that we are going to come out of this. Hope that individuals can return to more a normal lifestyle. Just hope that we will no longer have this suffering and people getting sick and people dying of this disease and hope that brighter days are ahead,

Slaughter says she celebrated when her appointment was confirmed.

“Oh my goodness. I got a text message and I was like ‘Yes!’ I’ve been waiting and in a lot of ways, having to wait longer you can see what people’s reactions and responses are to the vaccine,” Slaughter said. “So I’m just sold on it and ready to go, hoping to have a great summer that… maybe we can do some festivals or just kind of get back to life.”

Helping the vaccination effort is the increase in vaccine supply and the increase in eligibility.

“We’re now ramping up to, here at the Schottenstein Center, being able to deliver up to three thousand doses in one single day,” Seely said. “When we’re combining that with the services we’re providing at the east hospital, adding those together, we think we’ll be able to reach 3,800 doses a day.

Having being hospitalized for COVID last July, becoming eligible is a day Slaughter has been waiting for.

Cannon says his family has kept their distance during the pandemic and is looking forward to seeing them again soon.

“I have a sister, brother, daughters that I haven’t been able to give a big hug to in quite a while, so I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “Our faith has remained strong so we’ve all been protected by the grace of God but we know that it’s important for everyone to get it done. So we’re looking forward to the next hundred thousand getting their shot and vaccines.”

Seely hopes the next milestone won’t take as long.

“I think the time will hopefully shorten. It took us about two months to get to this point. I honestly can’t guess but I can be optimistic and hope,” she said. “Maybe we cut that time in half to get to the next hundred thousand and cut it in half again.”