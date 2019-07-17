Vaccine clinics held after Ohio’s first 2019 case of measles

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – In response to Ohio’s first confirmed measles case this year, Franklin County is hoping to make it easier for families to protect themselves against the virus.

Wednesday, the first of three walk-in shot clinics opened at the Dublin Recreation Center. Several dozen people made appointments or showed up to the clinic for free MMR vaccines.

Lisa and Mike Steiner were encouraged to attend the event by friends and family who work in health care.

“My daughter works for the health department for the state and she told me this is something I should do,” Lisa Steiner said. “And then today I got a text from her and I got a text from my friend Betty who volunteers here [at the clinic.]”

Steiner realized she was only partially immunized when she saw the handwritten records in her 1965 baby book. The CDC says the first of the 2-shot MMR series gives recipients 93 percent immunity against measles. It’s 97 percent effective with the complete series.

Concern about the contagious virus is growing across the U.S., with 1,123 individual cases confirmed in 28 states as of July 11th.

“We are in the largest outbreak of measles in 25 years,” said Alexandria Jones, the assistant health commissioner for Franklin County. “Luckily Ohio only has had one case, but we know that can change at any moment.”

Franklin County said it’s making the vaccine more accessible this week to mitigate risks and promote herd immunity. Jones explained when a higher percentage of the population in vaccinated, it also protects those who are not vaccinated, such as infants and immunocompromised individuals.

“We wanted to make it accessible for people to come in on a walk-in basis to just really promote the MMR vaccination,” Jones said.

Franklin County is offering the walk-in shot clinic at the following locations this week:

Thursday, July 18: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Prairie Township Fire Department

123 Inah Ave., Prairie Twp., OH 43228

Friday, July 19: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Canal Winchester Community Center

22 S. Trine St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110