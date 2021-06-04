Vaccination station at Memorial Tournament offered through Sunday

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament is partnering with OhioHealth to host a COVID-19 vaccination station, just inside the main entrance to the tournament.

The station opened on Friday and the team from OhioHealth told NBC4 they administered 21 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, throughout the day.

“I think it’s great,” said Lori Volk, who got her shot at the tournament. “I love that it’s right here. It’s convenient. I don’t have to go anywhere else. I’m done and on my way to do what I want to do today.”

The vaccination site at the Memorial is not the first of its kind at a sporting event.

According to Ken Schnacke, president and general manager of the Columbus Clippers, the team partnered with Mount Carmel and administered approximately 265 J&J shots over several games, last month.

A spokesperson for Columbus Public Health said the health department administered 25 vaccines, while at two Columbus Crew games.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious diseases doctor with OhioHealth, said these sites help to remove barriers to the vaccines and improve access to them. He considers them a success.

“If you give one vaccine in one arm, that is a success,” he said. “Everybody who we vaccinate is contributing to what we call the community immunity. If you vaccinate one person, that one person who’s vaccinated is not going to get COVID, and they’re not going to spread it to somebody who could potentially die from it.”



Gastaldo adds the public should expect more vaccination sites at more sporting events, in the future.

“There are going be more vaccines brought to sporting events, social gatherings, churches, the places where people work — we’re going to see more of that this summer,” he said. “We need to remove obstacles and remove barriers.”



The vaccination station at the Memorial will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday. The J&J vaccine is the one that will be offered, and it is free of charge.