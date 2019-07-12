Franklin County to offer vaccination clinics after measles case reported in Ohio

FILE – In this March 27, 2019 file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y., north of New York City. On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, federal health officials updated the U.S. measles case count, saying 1,001 illnesses have been reported since the beginning of the year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Franklin County Public Health will offer the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine at three different clinics next week for children 18 and under.

The clinics are targeting those who have not had their two doses of vaccine and uninsured adults born after 1957 without vaccine.

Officials say residents can get the MMR vaccine on a walk-in basis from July 17 to Friday, July 19 at clinics in Dublin, Prairie Township and Canal Winchester.

Discounted services are available for those with no insurance, officials said.

County health officials also said those that have received two doses in the past do not need extra doses.

RELATED: Ohio reports first measles case of 2019

The Ohio Department of Health on Friday confirmed the first case of measles of 2019 in the state.

According to the ODH, a young adult in Stark County was reported to have the measles after traveling to a state with a confirmed case.

HOW TO GET VACCINATED

To get vaccinated, residents must bring the following information to the clinic (if applicable): child’s shot record, parent photo ID and insurance card. Children cannot be seen without these three documents.

In addition, a completed consent form is also required if a parent or legal guardian is not present at the clinic, health officials said.

Insured adults born after 1957 who have not had the MMR vaccine, are advised to talk with a local pharmacist or physician about receiving it, health officials said.