VA town bans trick or treaters over the age of 14

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WCMH) — If your Halloween plans include a visit to Chesapeake, Virginia, you may be in for a serious trick.

The city bans anyone over the age of 14 from trick or treating.

The law was introduced after an especially violent Halloween in 1968.

Offenders are subject to a spine-chilling $250 fine.

While the fine sounds outrageous, the original 1970 ordinance was even more restrictive; it limited Halloween trick or treaters to age 12 or under, and threatened law breakers with jail time.

However, Chesapeake officials point out that in 49 years, nobody has been arrested, fined, or jailed for illegal trick or treating.

Police do not patrol neighborhoods, or card kids to check their ages.

The law’s single purpose is to give police the authority to take action if needed.

City officials say they want a safer holiday for everyone.