Using plasma treatment to fight COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Physicians around the country and in central Ohio are using convalescent plasma from people who recovered from COVID-19. The physicians say it could help coronavirus patients because it’s been used for decades to help treat other viruses.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, System Medical Director of Infectious Diseases for OhioHealth, said they need more people who have recovered from COVID-19 to sign up and donate their plasma.

“We really do need plasma donors. It’s a serious situation,” said Dr. Gastaldo. “There are sick people in the hospital who can potentially benefit from convalescent plasma.”

The FDA hasn’t approved convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19, but Dr. Gastaldo said it is approved to help cure other viruses like the flu and certain bacterial infections.

“We believe these antibodies will help kill the virus and help the patients recover from COVID-19,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

17-year-old Dublin native Nick Butler was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in Children’s Hospital when his condition began to decline, according to his father in an interview with the “Today Show.”

“Over the course of the weekend, he deteriorated,” Paul Butler said. “Sunday night was a very bad night. [On] Monday morning, the ICU team came in and took over and that’s when they put the breathing tube down his throat.”

After that, convalescent plasma treatment was discussed and approved by the FDA for Nick on single case basis. Once the treatment started, Nick’s condition began to improve. Dr. Gastaldo says he’s hearing from other physicians who also say the plasma treatment is working.

“Patients have improved over a period of days to even weeks,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

He said anyone who recovers from COVID-19 and wants to donate plasma needs to be over the age of 18, healthy and symptom free for two weeks. He adds not everyone will be able to use the investigative treatment.

“We’re really talking about the ones who are very ill in the intensive care unit or on life support,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

The American Red Cross in central Ohio told NBC4 they only had three plasma donations and don’t have another one scheduled for a couple of weeks. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to learn how you can donate.