Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

US Navy Blue Angels to perform at 2020 Dayton air show

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BlueAngels_88073

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be the featured performers at Ohio air show next year.

Vectren Dayton Air Show officials say the Blue Angels will return to perform at the 2020 show on June 27-28 at Dayton International Airport.

The 110-member squadron will fly six Boeing F/A-18 Hornets during a tightly choreographed demonstration. The group’s fighter jets are known to fly as little as 18 inches (46 centimeters) apart while going as fast as 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) per hour.

The Blue Angels performed at the air show in 2017 and 2018. Their 2016 performance was canceled after a crash killed a pilot during a practice show in Tennessee.

Officials say last year’s air show drew an estimated 62,000 people, up from around 44,000 in 2017.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools