Urban Meyer, Make-A-Day Foundation aim to serve 20,000 meals during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State football head coach Coach Urban Meyer, Corso Ventures and Peerless Management are partnering with the Make-A-Day Foundation to provide up to 20,000 meals to families and children in financial distress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The Make-A-Day Foundation is an organization focused on advocacy and outreach to Columbus’ homeless community,

“We are calling on Buckeye Nation to help meet our goal to provide 20,000 meals and support Make-A-Day Foundation’s outreach and advocacy efforts for our neighbors in financial distress,” Meyer said in a statement.

“Everyday, we see folks hurting in our community, especially as we struggle through these difficult times,” Chris Corso said in a statement. “We must never forget about neighbors who are homeless, hungry or in financial distress, especially now.”

In addition to Coach Meyer, Corso Ventures, and Peerless Management, the Make-A-Day Foundation has received support from Molina Healthcare of Ohio, Giving Tuesday, CD102.5, Raising Canes, Donatos, and others

“This is a challenging time, which is an opportunity for us to give bigger,” Make-A-Day co-founder Kyle Barger said.



For more information about how to get one of these meals or to support these efforts, visit

https://doingbettertogether.org.



Make A Day is a non-profit that was founded in 2017 in Columbus. It has provided

more than 20,000 meals, more than 2,000 salon quality haircuts, commercial truck loads of seasonal clothing with the help of hundreds of volunteers.