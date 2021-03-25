Urban League, OhioHealth team up for Saturday pop-up vaccine clinic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League and OhioHealth are bringing doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the King-Lincoln and Bronzeville neighborhoods of Columbus on Saturday.

Stephanie Hightower, Urban League president and chief executive officer, says it’s part of an effort to reach more people of color.

“This is a great opportunity to reach into these communities and get people vaccinated,” Hightower said. “People of color are simply not getting the vaccine at the same rate as the majority community. Plus, working folks have a difficult time making it to appointments during the week.”

The Urban League and OhioHealth expect to administer the first dose of the two-stage vaccine to 240 people.

WHEN: 1st dose – Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2nd dose – Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Columbus Urban League, 788 Mount Vernon Avenue, in the parking lot.

SIGN UP: By appointment only through the Urban League at 614-257-6300.

More information is provided in languages other than English at the OhioHealth web site.