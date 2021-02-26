Upper Arlington students provide live streams for Golden Bears’ basketball

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Watching high school basketball games in person this year has only been possible for family members of the team.

But some schools have gone the extra mile to provide a live stream of the games, including Upper Arlington which has put its own twist on showing fans the game.

For the past 2 months, a group of Upper Arlington students, along with one remarkable teacher, have worked together to live stream every girls and boys basketball game. They operate three cameras, provide play by and color commentary and do it all on a volunteer basis.

“To us it is our Sunday Night Football,” said senior Peter Mimnaugh.

And just like Sunday Night Football, fans of the Golden Bears watch from home because they’re not allowed inside the gym due to crowd restrictions.

“Knowing that you can give that experience to people that can’t be here feels really good,” said junior Bella Strummer.

But fans of UA aren’t the only ones who benefit from the live streams.

“I mean this is what I want to do in life, and this only just provides me practice,” said senior Cameron Koffel.

“It was a really good opportunity for me to learn camera work and see what happens behind the scenes,” said junior Ellie Watson.

That work behind the scenes is what makes the whole production possible.

“One thing that people also don’t know is the difficulty working the camera,” said junior Elizabeth Goth.

Goth added learning and working with her fellow classmates has been a huge reason for the success of the live streams. The leader of that team is Amanda Fountain who teaches language arts and communications at Upper Arlington.

“I absolutely love what I do and it’s such a gift to be able to do what I do and it brings me such joy to see the students coming together,” Fountain said. “This is a very authentic learning environment and they have to work as a team. I feel very fortunate.”

Without Fountain and the students, fans of the Golden Bears would have missed the girls and boys last season inside Jim Hamilton Court, which opened in 1957.