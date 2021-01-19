Upper Arlington Police seeking public’s help finding attempted robbery suspect

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Upper Arlington Police are currently searching for an attempted robbery suspect they said may be dangerous to the public.

According to an Upper Arlington Police Facebook post, a man approached a juvenile girl as she was walking down the street.

Witnesses told police that nothing was taken from the victim, but that the suspect did show a gun during the incident.

Police said the man is a suspect in a Jan. 14 attempted robbery as well.

Police are looking for information about either incident and are hoping witnesses come forward or surveillance cameras caught footage of either incident.

Police said the suspect should be considered dangerous and that residents should not approach him.

Upper Arlington police are increasing patrols in the areas of the incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Upper Arlington Police Det. Matt Smith at 614-583-5175 or 614-459-2800.