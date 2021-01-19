Upper Arlington Police seeking public’s help finding attempted robbery suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Upper Arlington Police are currently searching for an attempted robbery suspect they said may be dangerous to the public.

According to an Upper Arlington Police Facebook post, a man approached a juvenile girl as she was walking down the street.

Witnesses told police that nothing was taken from the victim, but that the suspect did show a gun during the incident.

Police said the man is a suspect in a Jan. 14 attempted robbery as well.

Police are looking for information about either incident and are hoping witnesses come forward or surveillance cameras caught footage of either incident.

Police said the suspect should be considered dangerous and that residents should not approach him.

Upper Arlington police are increasing patrols in the areas of the incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Upper Arlington Police Det. Matt Smith at 614-583-5175 or 614-459-2800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools