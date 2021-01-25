Upper Arlington home of ODH doctor hit with gunfire Saturday night

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The home of an Ohio Department of Health official was hit with gunfire Saturday, according to police.

Upper Arlington Police responded to a home on the 1700 block of Berkshire Road at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the home they discovered that gunshots had been fired into the house.

Dr. Mary Francis is listed as victim in the report, according to the police. Dr. Francis is the assistant medical director of the Ohio Department of Health.

“It is too early in the investigation to know if this incident is in any way tied to Dr. Francis’ professional role,” police said in a media release. “Dr. Francis was not home when the incident occurred.”

No one was hurt in the shooting. Police hope that neighbors with security cameras will come forward with video footage.

State officials have faced protests outside their homes due to restrictions placed by the state government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including protesters gathering outside the home of former ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton last spring.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Arlington Police Det. Matt Smith at 614-583-5175.