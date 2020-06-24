Upper Arlington Civic Association will provide front porch parade for July 4th

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Upper Arlington Civic Association announced on Facebook Wednesday it will still hold a parade for the 4th of July.

The “Front Porch Parade” will kick off with an Instagram and Facebook live feed featuring recent Upper Arlington High School grad Ava Grimes who will sing the National Anthem.

The parade will have two routes, the Freedom Route and the Independence Route, winding through the streets of Upper Arlington beginning at 9 a.m. before merging for a convoy.

Click here for an interactive map of the routes.

The parade will also feature military members, the Upper Arlington Police Department, the Upper Arlington Fire Department, The Spirit of ‘76 Color Guard, Upper Arlington Alumni Honorees, City Council members, Golden Apple winners and class of 2020 graduates.