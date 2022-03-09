COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An update on the investigation into a fatal triple December shooting that took the life of two young children and their older adult brother is scheduled for Thursday.

Demetrius Wall-Neal, 9, Londynn Wall-Neal, 6, and Charles Wade, 22, were shot and killed while inside a vehicle on the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive on Dec. 7.

A notice from Central Ohio Crime Stoppers announced a news conference at 1 p.m. to offer new information on the investigation.

Aside from saying new information, the conference notice does not mention what information will be released at the news conference.

Family members of the victims, Columbus police, and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are scheduled to take part.

The last public update in the case came on Dec. 28, when Columbus police said community tips helped identify that there are multiple suspects in the shooting. Police also said they have identified two separate vehicles that conducted surveillance around the victims’ home the day of the shooting.

One week after the homicide occurred, Columbus Police Det. Terry Kelley said the shooting was a planned attack. He added that whoever fired the gunshots knew the two children were inside the car, saying it is unclear if the shooters intended for the children to die, but added it’s clear the shooters didn’t care.